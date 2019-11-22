Investigation underway into deadly crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday morning in Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff tells News 10 one person died when a flatbed truck collided with a car. The crash happened near US Highway 41 and Indiana 550.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, the car was westbound on 550 at the intersection of 41. The flatbed truck was northbound on 41. The Sheriff's Office says the car pulled onto 41, colliding with the truck. The truck left the road and overturned.

A passenger in the truck died, and the driver of the truck was hospitalized. Police identified the passenger of the truck as Paul Stowers, of Merom. The driver of the truck was Tristan Seals, of Vincennes.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office reports the driver of the car, Charles Frye, of Bicknell, was not injured.