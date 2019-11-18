Investigation underway into Monday afternoon fire in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire officials are investigating a Monday afternoon fire in eastern Vigo County.

After 2:00pm Monday, crews were called to a house on Pettiford Avenue, north of Seelyville. When they arrived, fire had taken over a home. The fire destroyed the house.

Several area departments responded.

Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, but a family did live there.