Investigation underway for West Terre Haute fire

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire officials are working to find the cause of a Sunday morning fire.

Officials say the fire happened at a property on South Branch Place in West Terre Haute, Indiana.

Sugar Creek Fire Chief Darrick Scott says his department was called out just before 8:30 on Sunday morning.

He says fire crews were working to put out the fire that had consumed both a house and garage at the property. The chief says both were a total loss.

Scott adds that nobody was hurt from the fire. He says the home was unoccupied at the time.

The chief says the home was in the process of being remodeled.

Chief Scott says a cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but is being investigated.

