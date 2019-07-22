Clear
Investigation underway as dead and malnourished animals were found on Vermillion County property, police say

Police said they found was moldy and discolored water and hay that was out of reach for the animals.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 6:23 PM
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Detectives in Vermillion County are actively investigating an animal neglect case.

They say it happened last Thursday at a property on Elm Tree Street, in Cayuga.

Deputies say they received a complaint that there were neglected animals on the property.

When police went to the scene, they said they found three dead goats.

They found a fourth goat in bad condition.

They also found a horse with ribs showing and a donkey with overgrown hooves.

When they searched the property, police said they found was moldy and discolored water and hay that was out of reach for the animals.

They took the living animals away, placing them with volunteers.

An investigation is ongoing into the animals' owner.

