Investigation underway after roommates find 18-year-old dead on ISU campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University officials say an investigation is underway after a student was found dead.

According to ISU Police, 18-year-old Dylan McConkey was found dead by his roommates in Cromwell Hall.

Right now, there's no word on McConkey's cause of death. It is being investigated by the Terre Haute Police Department, ISUPD, and the Vigo County Coroner's Office.

McConkey was from Peotone, Illinois.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Dylan's family," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. "This is a terrible tragedy, and we offer our most fervent thoughts and prayers to his family."