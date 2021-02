TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police is investigating after a person was shot in Terre Haute Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Matt Ames, a call of shots fired came in at 9:12 p.m. Police responded to 2815 East Harland Drive.

Police cleared the home and found one person had been shot.

Investigators are not releasing any other details at this time.

This story will be updated.