Investigation underway after man found dead in Vigo County 'body of water'

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation is underway after police say a dead person was discovered in a body of water.

Details are limited, but Indiana State Police says an 'unknown male' was located in water in northern Vigo County on Saturday.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office requested help from Indiana State Police following the discovery of the body.

It's unclear if foul play was involved.

Officials say an autopsy has happened, but positive identification is not expected until later this week.