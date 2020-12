VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Vigo County.

The body was found near storage units on Springhill Drive Friday. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse confirms a death investigation is ongoing but says he cannot release any more information at this time.

As of late Friday evening investigators were still working in the area where the body was discovered.

This is a developing story and will be updated.