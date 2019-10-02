Investigation underway after E-Cig with THC found in Parke County middle school

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation has been launched after four middle school students in Parke County were caught with an electronic cigarette containing THC Oil.
THC is the intoxicating substance in marijuana.
Parke County deputies and school resource officers at Parke Heritage Middle School say three males and one female student had the device on Monday.
The case is still under investigation.
Once complete, it ill be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.
The school will most likely take disciplinary measures as well.
