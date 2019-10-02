Students in Parke County investigated for E-cigarrette with THC in it

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway in Parke County.

On Monday, Parke County deputies and school resource officers found four students at Parke Heritage Middle School had an electronic vaping device.

Now that device had THC oil in it.

Just to be clear, THC is the intoxicating chemical found in marijuana.

Police said three male students and one female student had the device.

They said the students passed it around on Monday and one took it home.

Authorities found the device in a locker on Tuesday.

School resource officers said this has put them on high alert to be prepared for similar situations.

"We did a brief training on THC vapes just yesterday. After finding this we've learned a little bit more about how they're labeled and how they're marked, and what to look for," said Deputy Shay Vandivier "The effects or marijuana intoxication are the same whether it's ingested by a vape device, or a marijuana cigarette, or a pipe or whatever. the intoxication is the same."

As far as punishment goes, police said it's important these students learn from this situation.

"The goal would be to educate children on the dangers and help them understand the chemicals they're putting in their body aren't really anything anyone should use. Help children learn the difference between right and wrong. It's more of a rehabilitation type set up," said Vandivier.

The investigation is on-going.

It will be passed onto the Parke County Prosecutor once things are wrapped up.