Clear

Students in Parke County investigated for E-cigarrette with THC in it

Police said four middle school students were found with a vaping device containing THC in it. THC is the intoxicating chemical found in marijuana.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway in Parke County.

On Monday, Parke County deputies and school resource officers found four students at Parke Heritage Middle School had an electronic vaping device.

Now that device had THC oil in it.

Just to be clear, THC is the intoxicating chemical found in marijuana.

Police said three male students and one female student had the device.

They said the students passed it around on Monday and one took it home.

Authorities found the device in a locker on Tuesday.

School resource officers said this has put them on high alert to be prepared for similar situations.

"We did a brief training on THC vapes just yesterday. After finding this we've learned a little bit more about how they're labeled and how they're marked, and what to look for," said Deputy Shay Vandivier "The effects or marijuana intoxication are the same whether it's ingested by a vape device, or a marijuana cigarette, or a pipe or whatever. the intoxication is the same."

As far as punishment goes, police said it's important these students learn from this situation.

"The goal would be to educate children on the dangers and help them understand the chemicals they're putting in their body aren't really anything anyone should use. Help children learn the difference between right and wrong. It's more of a rehabilitation type set up," said Vandivier.

The investigation is on-going.

It will be passed onto the Parke County Prosecutor once things are wrapped up.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Cooler Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 10-2

Image

SMWC Tuition freeze

Image

Nature's Classroom: 'It's about hands-on activity'

Image

New Wabash Valley business looks to improve the lives of area children

Image

HIRE Academy helps offenders re-enter the workforce

Image

Company looks to 'Pay it Forward' by giving free heating and cooling system to an active or retired

Image

Energy Efficiency Day works to help people cut their energy consumption

Image

Putnam County man faces hunting-related charges for killing deer worth around $4,500 without the pro

Image

Students in Parke County investigated for E-cigarette with THC in it

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say