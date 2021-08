VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A month-long investigation lands a man behind bars in Vincennes on stalking charges.

The Vincennes Police Department arrested Rustin Berkshire.

Police received complaints that he was harassing and stalking females.

An investigation led police to believe Berkshire was harassing ex-coworkers and local business owners.

The Vincennes Police Department said an FBI Joint Task Force helped with the investigation.

Berkshire was arrested and charged with stalking and harassment.