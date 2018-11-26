Investigation into death at Terre Haute's federal prison underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are looking into the death of a federal prison inmate in Terre Haute.

A spokesperson for the prison said Patrick Fiametta McConnell died last week.

Staff found him unresponsive on Friday.

Emergency medical services took him to a local hospital, but he didn't survive.

He was serving a 13-year sentence on several charges, including carjacking, robbery, and drugs.

Prison officials are not releasing any other information about his death.