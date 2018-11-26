TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are looking into the death of a federal prison inmate in Terre Haute.
A spokesperson for the prison said Patrick Fiametta McConnell died last week.
Staff found him unresponsive on Friday.
Emergency medical services took him to a local hospital, but he didn't survive.
He was serving a 13-year sentence on several charges, including carjacking, robbery, and drugs.
Prison officials are not releasing any other information about his death.
Related Content
- Investigation into death at Terre Haute's federal prison underway
- Inmate death at Terre Haute Federal Prison investigated a homicide
- Arson investigation underway after Terre Haute apartment fire
- Arson investigation underway after Terre Haute house fire
- Leaf pick-up underway in Terre Haute
- Death investigation underway in Sullivan County
- West Terre Haute fire under investigation
- House fire under investigation in Terre Haute
- UPDATE: Terre Haute house fire under investigation
- Terre Haute Police investigate Friday morning shooting
Scroll for more content...