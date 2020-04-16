SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a massive fire in downtown Sullivan.
Crews have been at work to clear debris at the site.
The fire happened in late March at North Court Street. We previously reported the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office believes the fire was intentionally set.
LINK | CREWS BATTLE LARGE FIRE IN DOWNTOWN SULLIVAN
The mayor told us there were no utilities on at the time.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628.
Related Content
- Investigation continues into suspicious Sullivan fire
- Suspicious: Officials investigate 8th Avenue fire
- Investigators continue their search for Sullivan County woman
- Paths to Progress continues in Sullivan
- Progress continues on new Sullivan County firehouse
- Paths to Progress continues in Sullivan
- Fire at Sullivan lumber yard
- Fire destroys Sullivan County diner
- West Terre Haute house fire ruled suspicious
- Friday morning Lawrenceville fire ruled suspicious
Scroll for more content...