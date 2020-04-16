Investigation continues into suspicious Sullivan fire

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a massive fire in downtown Sullivan.

Crews have been at work to clear debris at the site.

The fire happened in late March at North Court Street. We previously reported the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office believes the fire was intentionally set.

The mayor told us there were no utilities on at the time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628.