Investigation continues after three shot at Show Me's in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released more information follow a Saturday evening shooting at a Terre Haute restaurant.

Police were called to Show Me's on 3rd Street just after 9:00.

When officers arrived, they learned a man was shot but then took off to a nearby gas station. That man was ultimately taken to Union Hospital.

Police said they learned about two more potential gunshot victims. After checking Regional Hospital, they learned those two victims were taken there by another person.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.