Internet connectivity in the Hoosier state - Here's what each of Indiana's governor candidates has to say about their solutions to help keep people connected

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week on News 10, you'll hear from each of the candidates running for governor in Indiana.

News 10 Executive Producer Annie Johnston interviewed Republican Governor Eric Holcomb, Democratic candidate Woody Myers, and Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater through Zoom.

On Tuesday, News 10 asked each candidate about the economic impact of COVID-19 on the Hoosier state, and their plans for recovery. You can watch their responses here.

Now, we are focusing on internet connectivity issues facing the state, especially as many children learn from home.

We asked each candidate for their solutions to meet the internet needs of Hoosiers.

Click play on the video to see their responses.

In the full video of the question and answer, the order you'll see the candidates are Woody Myers, Donald Rainwater, and Eric Holcomb.