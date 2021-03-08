Clear

International Women's Day celebrated across the Wabash Valley

Today is International Women's Day.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 8:18 PM
Posted By: Porsha Williams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today is International Women's Day.
A day where women across the nation are celebrated for their accomplishments and success.

We now have a woman vice president, but taking it closer to home. We have two female college presidents who are making a difference right here in Vigo county.

Dottie King the president at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College says it's important for women to help each other reach their goals.

"That when women are given opportunities they seize them and their very likely to take hold of the women next to them that's just a little behind them and take her hand and pull her through too."
ISU held an international women's event.
They gave away roses to the women on campus to uplift them.
One graduate student says women should be recognized more for all they bring to the table.
"I appreciate all the women who are working and raise their family who take care of their family who are working. They are doing what they want," says Duaa Malibani.
Indiana state university's president talked a little about imposter syndrome with women, they don't feel like they have earned their success.
"Lean In by Sheryl Sandberg talks about how many women will look at 5 qualifications for a job and see they meet 4 of them and say I'm not ready, men tend to look at the 5 qualifications and meet 3 and say this is my job. So it's related to that concept of believing in yourself," says ISU president Deborah Curtis.
Mrs. king says we must keep the conversation going beyond today.
"At Saint Mary-of-the-Woods college, every day is Women's day."

ISU is holding programs through March to celebrate women's month.
Just go to their website to see how you can get involved.

