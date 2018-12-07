International Paper donates $1,000 to Vigo County CASA

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, or CASA is always working on ways to help kids be kids.

One Wabash Valley company is helping them in that effort.

International Paper donated $1,000 to CASA.

The money will go towards CASA's 'Whoville Jubilation.'

It is a How the Grinch Stole Christmas themed party.

The donation will help CASA bring more holiday cheer to children.

The group currently serves over 1,100 kids in the Wabash Valley.