VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, or CASA is always working on ways to help kids be kids.
One Wabash Valley company is helping them in that effort.
International Paper donated $1,000 to CASA.
The money will go towards CASA's 'Whoville Jubilation.'
It is a How the Grinch Stole Christmas themed party.
The donation will help CASA bring more holiday cheer to children.
The group currently serves over 1,100 kids in the Wabash Valley.
Related Content
- International Paper donates $1,000 to Vigo County CASA
- Big donation to help Vigo County CASA
- ISU works to help Vigo County CASA
- Donation benefits Vigo County park
- ON HOLD: International Paper rezoning request put on hold
- Christmas in July continues for Vigo County CASA
- Vigo County CASA hosts trunk or treat event
- CASA shows off new gear after donation
- Sullivan County Humane Society receives $1,000 grant
- Old International Paper property back in the running for new jail location
Scroll for more content...