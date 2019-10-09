Clear

International Paper Property Update

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 7:17 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The deadline for proposals to buy the former International Papers property is Friday, October 11th. The Vigo County Commissioner's office says they have seen a lot of interest in the 62 acres. A lot of work has gone into marketing the property since the last report two weeks ago.

Commissioner Brendan Kearns says he has personally reached out to 10 different companies. They include the likes of amusement parks, indoor water parks, large campground operations, several music venues, and even two people that are involved in multi-youth athletics complexes. Kearns is trying to make it as attractive as possible and stresses that the possibilities. 

Commissioner Kearns says there must be a compromise between both sides to ensure what's best for Vigo County. "What we have to do is see what they want and then find a balance to make sure that our decision is what's best for the community," he said. 

The commissioners want to see something unique come to the community and they believe it can happen. Kearns says this process will be as transparent as possible and public input is involved. They want to make the best decision for Vigo County and increase tourism for the community. 

"This is a great location for entertainment venues of many sorts," he said, "I feel good about the future of the I.P. Property and I think that whatever goes there will help with growth within the city of Terre Haute and Vigo County."

Kearns says he anticipates at least one developer to submit a proposal. After the Friday deadline, the Commissioners Office will look at the proposals and options collectively.

