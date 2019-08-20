Knox County commissioners pass interlocal agreement 2-1

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County commissioner's chambers were full Tuesday night. It was the second time the group had discussed the interlocal agreement with Bicknell.

Knox County commissioner Trent Hinkle says, "I haven't found a single person who has said 'I don't want the Bicknell police department to exist.'"

Bicknell currently only has one active police officer. The city worked up an agreement with the sheriff to provide additional coverage.

Knox County commissioner Kellie Streeter says, "They may go to a surrounding area of Bruceville or Freelandville or Edwardsport if needed. But their main patrol will be Bicknell. And they will stay there 24/7."

Some residents from Bicknell attended the meeting. They voiced a number of concerns about their coverage and the communication to those in town.

Bicknell resident Lydia Duncan says, "I think the hostility comes from the lack of communication from our own administration. By not including us, by not having town meetings or public hearings."

The interlocal agreement passed with a 2-1 vote. However, all three commissioners said it didn't come easy.

Streeter says, "There's no amount of thought process that was left out of this and I believe this is what's best for the county."