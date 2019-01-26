Interact promotes healthy smiles by packing boxes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One high school group spent Saturday promoting dental hygiene.

The organization called Interact packed boxes full of toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and other dental hygiene items.

The group will send the boxes to local schools for kindergarteners through 5th graders. They will also send the items to daycares and preschools.

The high schoolers who volunteered for this say it's very important to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Interact President Victoria Mier says, “It's important to keep in mind that those who do have dental hygiene are blessed with what they have and that not everyone has that same blessing so we all need to pitch in when we can give when we can."

Mier says all of the volunteers were happy to help.