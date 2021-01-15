Inter-local agreement makes EMA director position a full time gig

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - John Streeter has been the Emergency Management director for Knox county for over a decade. All that time he's done that for only part-time pay.

Knox County commissioner Trent Hinkle says, "If the EMA directors didn't love what they do they wouldn't do full-time job for part-time pay."

Knox County has been just one of two counties without a full-time EMA director.

Hinkle says, "We've been trying to get full time with the county for the past couple of years but it hasn't worked out. So the city stepped up."

Streeter works at the Vincennes fire department. The agreement changes his status at the fire department to also include his EMA position.

Right now the county gets reimbursed for the position through homeland security. Under the agreement that funding will be split between the county and city.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says, "It's better for the entire public of Knox county and Vincennes that john, the EMA director, is allowed to do his duties while he's working at the fire department also."

All in hopes of making a safer community.

Yochum says, "The work he does helps make Knox county and Vincennes a safer place."