Clear

Intense heat could harm roads, Illinois officials warn

Illinois transportation officials are warning drivers throughout the state to watch for road blowouts during the intense heat.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 8:18 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois transportation officials are warning drivers throughout the state to watch for road blowouts during the intense heat.

Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman says the “potential for pavement failures will increase” this week as the heat index likely tops 100. High temperatures can cause roads to expand and blow out.

State crews will be monitoring the conditions and can make repairs as quickly as possible. In the Chicago area, Metra trains will be reducing their speed by 10 mph. Chief Executive Jim Derwinski says steel can expand in high heat, causing track problems.

Pavement failures can be reported to (800) 452-4368 or 911.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 82°
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7/18/19 Morning Weather

Image

Wes Kirk

Image

THJTA

Image

Junior Golf

Image

Mitch Hannahs

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

The Amazing Race? Sullivan County's sheriff races homing pigeon for 4H Fair

Image

Group works to bring two endangered insects back to Illinois

Image

Sullivan organization working on grant to improve the downtown area

Image

Brazil man charged with having a sexual relationship with a young girl

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way