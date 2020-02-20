Insulin bill continues moving forward

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A bill pushing to improve access to insulin is one step closer to becoming law.

News 10 first told you about Senate Bill 255 earlier this week.

The bill passed through the Indiana House of Representatives on Thursday.

The bill now goes back to the Senate for a final vote. If the bill passes in the Senate, it will head to Governor Holcomb's desk.

Currently, Indiana is the only state to require a prescription to access the medication.

This bill will improve access for those who need insulin.

Senator Jon Ford, one of the authors of the bill, says the bill also aims to help bring down the cost.

"I think it also opens up where people will be able to get some insulin from the open market. They'll be able to look other places. Not requiring a prescription to get insulin will make it a little easier for that."

If the bill passes, it will take effect on July 1, 2020.