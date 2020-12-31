Clear

Instagram and teens: How to keep your kids safe

For many parents, revelations last week from whistleblower Frances Haugen showing internal Facebook studies of the harms of Instagram for teenagers only intensified concerns about the popular photo-sharing app.

Posted By: Associated Press

For many parents, revelations last week from whistleblower Frances Haugen showing internal Facebook studies of the harms of Instagram for teenagers only intensified concerns about the popular photo-sharing app.

“The patterns that children establish as teenagers stay with them for the rest of their lives,” Haugen said in Senate testimony Tuesday.

“The kids who are bullied on Instagram, the bullying follows them home. It follows them into their bedrooms. The last thing they see before they go to bed at night is someone being cruel to them,” Haugen said. “Kids are learning that their own friends, people who they care about, are cruel to them.”

So, what can you do to protect your kids? Experts say open lines of communication, age limits and if necessary, activity monitoring are some of the steps parents can take to help kids navigate the dangers of social media while still allowing them to chat with peers on their own terms.

___

IS 17 THE NEW 13?

Ever wonder why 13 is the age kids can be on Instagram and other social media apps? It’s because of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act that went into effect in 2000 — before today’s teenagers were even born (and when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was just a teen himself, for that matter).

The goal was to protect kids’ online privacy by requiring websites and online services to disclose clear privacy policies and get parents’ consent before gathering personal information on their kids, among other things. To comply, social media companies have generally banned kids under 13 from signing up for their services, although it’s been widely documented that kids sign up anyway, either with or without their parents’ permission.

But times have changed, and online privacy is no longer the only concern when it comes to kids being online. There’s bullying, harassment, and, as Facebook’s own research has shown, the risk of developing eating disorders, suicidal thoughts or worse.

In her testimony, Haugen suggested raising the age limit to 16 or even 18. There has been a push among some parents, educators and tech experts to wait to give children phones — and access to social media — until they are older, such as the “Wait Until 8th” pledge that has parents sign a pledge not to give their kids a smartphone until the 8th grade. But neither social media companies nor the government have done anything concrete to increase the age limit.

“There is not necessarily a magical age,” said Christine Elgersma, a social media expert at the nonprofit Common Sense Media. But, she added, “13 is probably not the best age for kids to get on social media.”

It’s still complicated. There’s no reliable way to verify a person’s age when they sign up for apps and online services. And the apps popular with teens today were created for adults first. Companies have added some safeguards over the years, Elgersma noted, but these are piecemeal changes, not fundamental rethinks of the services.

“Developers need to start building apps with kids in mind,” she said. And no, she doesn’t mean Instagram Kids, the project Facebook paused last week amid a widespread backlash. “We can’t trust a company that didn’t start with kids’ best interests in mind,” she said.

Facebook says it’s added a host of safeguards and features to improve teens’ well-being on Instagram over the years, such as mental-health support for people who search for common hashtags associated with eating disorders or self-harm. The company also tested hiding “like” counts, “which means when you post something, if you’re a young person, you don’t have to worry about how many people are going to like your post and whether people will see that,” said Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management.

But Facebook’s own researchers found that hiding like counts did not help make teenagers feel better.

___

TALK, TALK, TALK

Start early, earlier than you think. Elgersma suggests that parents go through their own social media feeds with their children before they are old enough to be online and have open discussions on what they see. How would your child handle a situation where a friend of a friend asks them to send a photo? Or if they see an article that makes them so angry they just want to share it right away?

For older kids, approach them with curiosity and interest.

“If teens are giving you the grunts or the single word answers, sometimes asking about what their friends are doing or just not asking direct questions like ‘what are you doing on Instagram?’ but ‘hey, I heard this influencer is really popular,’” she suggested. “And even if your kid rolled their eyes it could be a window.”

Don’t say things like “turn that thing off” when your kid has been scrolling for a long time, says Jean Rogers, the director of Fairplay, a nonprofit that advocates for kids to spend less time on digital devices.

“That’s not respectful,” Rogers said. “It doesn’t respect that they have a whole life and a whole world in that device.”

Instead, Rogers suggests asking them questions about what they do on their phone, and see what your child is willing to share.

Kids are also likely to respond to parents and educators “pulling back the curtains” on social media and the sometimes insidious tools companies use to keep people online and engaged, Elgersma said. Watch a documentary like ” The Social Dilemma ” that explores algorithms, dark patterns and dopamine feedback cycles of social media. Or read up with them how Facebook and TikTok make money.

“Kids love to be in the know about these things, and it will give them a sense of power,” she said.

Vicky Lacksonen, a 53-year-old mother in Mount Vernon, Ohio, says she just tries to talk with her son. She knows the passcodes to her son’s phone and sometimes nudges him to put his phone down if he’s been on it for a while. But as long as her 14-year-old keeps his grades up and is doing activities he enjoys, like soccer, she mostly lets him have privacy on his smartphone and apps like Instagram.

“You don’t really know what they’re looking at,” Lacksonen said. “Just having those conversations and talking to them is huge part ... and don’t be afraid to ask questions.”

___

SETTING LIMITS

Rogers says most parents have success with taking their kids’ phones overnight to limit their scrolling. Occasionally kids might try to sneak the phone back, but it’s a strategy that tends to work because kids need a break from the screen.

“They need to an excuse with their peers to not be on their phone at night,” Rogers said. “They can blame their parents.”

Parents may need their own limits on phone use. Rogers said it’s helpful to explain what you are doing when you do have a phone in hand around your child so they understand you are not aimlessly scrolling through sites like Instagram. Tell your child that you’re checking work email, looking up a recipe for dinner or paying a bill so they understand you’re not on there just for fun. Then tell them when you plan to put the phone down.

___

YOU CAN’T DO IT ALONE

Parents should also realize that it’s not a fair fight. Social media apps like Instagram are designed to be addictive, says Roxana Marachi, a professor of education at San Jose State University who studies data harms. Without new laws that regulate how tech companies use our data and algorithms to push users toward harmful content, there is only so much parents can do, Marachi said.

“The companies are not interested in children’s well-being, they’re interested in eyes on the screen and maximizing the number of clicks.” Marachi said. “Period.”

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Showers & Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indian Mounds Park

Image

Friday: Isolated showers early, partly sunny. High: 80.

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Northview tennis

Image

Sullivan tennis

Image

THN soccer

Image

THS soccer

Image

2022 Terre Haute Budget Passed

Image

Gentry Warrick

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1647364

Reported Deaths: 27622
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook62564711096
DuPage1062591369
Will895831112
Lake787681072
Kane67288865
Winnebago40181553
Madison39413585
St. Clair35874590
McHenry34000320
Champaign26537189
Peoria26505365
Sangamon25331283
McLean22578215
Tazewell20312326
Rock Island18414354
Kankakee17507241
Kendall15922109
Macon15010248
LaSalle14817281
Vermilion13874195
Adams12968151
DeKalb11937133
Williamson11884168
Whiteside8153177
Jackson797493
Boone776583
Coles7705119
Ogle740887
Grundy722684
Franklin7175106
Knox7025169
Clinton6980101
Macoupin6800104
Marion6789140
Henry647476
Effingham646097
Jefferson6350139
Livingston586897
Stephenson568791
Woodford567592
Randolph546798
Monroe5190100
Christian513982
Fulton508372
Morgan497998
Logan487274
Montgomery480878
Lee470460
Bureau436189
Saline427169
Perry425774
Fayette423159
Iroquois411576
McDonough366858
Shelby333045
Jersey332053
Crawford324130
Lawrence318232
Douglas318037
Union301547
Wayne290760
Richland276056
White274533
Hancock269135
Cass261429
Clark261039
Pike260656
Clay253251
Bond250624
Edgar248548
Ford239258
Warren238364
Carroll232938
Moultrie221933
Johnson221730
Wabash213518
Jo Daviess212727
Massac210246
Washington210028
Mason208451
De Witt202830
Greene202640
Mercer199434
Piatt198014
Cumberland186526
Menard168713
Jasper158721
Marshall139621
Hamilton132022
Brown10519
Pulaski102611
Schuyler102410
Edwards101117
Stark79727
Gallatin7817
Scott7055
Alexander69711
Henderson68814
Calhoun6722
Hardin57716
Putnam5554
Pope5335
Unassigned2732433
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 979000

Reported Deaths: 15953
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1326022054
Lake650151133
Allen55853787
Hamilton45278452
St. Joseph43252599
Elkhart34942499
Vanderburgh31440467
Tippecanoe27351254
Johnson24445432
Hendricks23235351
Porter22393356
Madison18140399
Clark18076241
Vigo16921295
Monroe14908196
LaPorte14773245
Delaware14709248
Howard14359281
Kosciusko11902145
Hancock11403175
Bartholomew11182177
Warrick11038184
Floyd10836214
Wayne10592240
Grant9627215
Morgan9213172
Boone8685115
Dubois8061126
Dearborn799992
Henry7981147
Noble7701104
Marshall7630131
Cass7357119
Lawrence7277166
Shelby6975113
Jackson681987
Gibson6394110
Harrison627690
Huntington620497
DeKalb607695
Montgomery6070108
Knox5989105
Miami575891
Putnam563474
Clinton553669
Whitley548554
Steuben531370
Wabash510498
Jasper507867
Jefferson496095
Ripley479782
Adams462570
Daviess4474111
Scott426268
Greene412095
Clay409459
Wells406686
White406259
Decatur4043100
Fayette395786
Jennings376358
Posey370142
Washington344747
LaGrange341877
Spencer332039
Randolph331794
Fountain326758
Sullivan321651
Starke303467
Owen301667
Fulton295761
Orange284761
Jay272142
Perry262054
Franklin256141
Carroll253432
Rush251332
Vermillion248152
Parke227625
Pike222842
Tipton220457
Blackford179938
Pulaski175752
Crawford153821
Newton152047
Benton148216
Brown140347
Martin135118
Switzerland131311
Warren117716
Union104015
Ohio83212
Unassigned0511