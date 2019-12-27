Clear
Inspired by tragic grain bin accident, Clay County family donates life-saving equipment to local fire department

A new tool may help save the lives of farmworkers in the case of a grain bin emergency. It's thanks to a donation inspired by a tragedy in November.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new tool may help save the lives of farmworkers in the case of a grain bin emergency. It's thanks to a donation inspired by a tragedy in November.

You may remember, a young man named Colten Howard lost his life in a grain bin accident in Waveland, Indiana.

Colten was from Parke County.

LINK | THEY ASKED FOR A TRACTOR BUT RECEIVED A COMMUNITY: DOZENS OF FARMERS LINE UP THEIR EQUIPMENT TO HONOR COLTEN HOWARD

That accident hit home with a family in Clay County so they donated a grain bin rescue auger to the Cory Volunteer Fire Department.

The family wanted to know if firefighters needed tools should something similar happen in Cory. On Thursday - the fire department received the equipment.

The fire chief told us the family doesn't want to be in the spotlight, but he's glad for the donation.

"They are a farming family and they thought enough of the community to not want to see a tragedy happen here. So they want to do all they can to prevent that," Chief Glen Neiswinger, said.

The chief says the firefighters have rescue training - now they'll make sure everyone is familiar with using the device.

