Innovate Sullivan hopes to help boost future business leaders

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley town has a new organization that will help to boost business.
Innovate Sullivan is a non-profit that helps businessmen and women start their own business.
The organization comes from the same people who started Launch Terre Haute.
It is currently working to develop an area where people can come to work on their business.
The space will feature everything a person needs to get started.
People interested can rent an office space in the new makerspace facility.
To learn more, click here.
