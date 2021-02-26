Innkeepers tax increase proposed for Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An innkeepers tax is charged for places like motels or anywhere a person can reserve a room to stay overnight. The current innkeeper's tax in Daviess County is currently 5%. The last time that tax was changed was in 1987.

The Daviess County council passed a resolution proposing that the tax would not surpass 9%. Now that the resolution has been passed it goes to the statehouse. Right now it is in senate bill 381. If it passes the senate it will carry on to the house and from there the governor's desk.

The additional revenue would help fund a new conference and convention center in the county. Chamber of Commerce director Joe Morris says the tax would equate to about 4 dollars more on a 100 dollar hotel stay.

Morris explains, "That would then go into the bucket that would help promote and support all those in the event planning business and anything that has a direct impact on serving Daviess county from a tourism standpoint."

The earliest the law could take effect would be July of 2021.