CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Correctional Facility is helping inmates develop skills for their futures.

It's all thanks to the 'Hire Academy.'

The two-day event teaches inmates things like building a resume, filling out job applications and interviewing skills.

The goal is to help prepare them for life after they're released.

News 10 caught up with a an inmate who attended the course.

He said he's grateful for this opportunity.

"I didn't have the opportunity. I didn't have the chance. Getting out and getting a job would be my first job. I never had a job when I was in the world, so being able to go through this is something great for me," said Kendall Johnson.

The program is for inmates who have completed department of labor, or vocational training who are near their release date.