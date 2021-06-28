With 40 inmates still on federal death row, this local organization is working to connect them with their families

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is working to help inmates on death row after several federal executions took place last year.

The Sisters of Providence started the "Death Row Visitation Project" to help families get to see their loved ones face to face while awaiting execution.

Many of the people on death row have gone 10 to 20 years without seeing their families.

Justice Promoter for the Providence community, Sister Barbara Battista, says this could be due to low funds, or long commutes.

Through the Death Row Visitation Project families and friends receive money to see the inmates in person.

In the meantime, sister Battista visits with the inmates to help console and prepare them to pass peacefully.

"We are working to abolish the death penalty...no doubt," Battista said. "And yet these guys, you know, those last few days for me...it wasn't nearly as awful or as violent as it was for them."

In 2020, there were 13 men executed at the Federal Penitentiary in Terre Haute. There are another 40 inmates remaining on death row in the U.S.

If you want to help abolish the death penalty, you can contact your local representatives, and if you want to donate to the project, click here.