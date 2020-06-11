Clear

Inmates describe life in federal prison in the age of coronavirus

The virus is already behind Terre Haute prison walls and many inmates fear they may suffer a sentence greater than any crime they committed.

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 6:23 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Federal prison inmates say they’re enduring unnatural punishment as coronavirus ravages communities around the globe. The virus is already behind Terre Haute prison walls and many inmates fear they may suffer a sentence greater than any crime they committed.

"It’s just going to spread around there like wildfire.” – Federal prison inmate

The federal prison system has been plagued by sickness. Some facilities have seen hundreds of COVID-19 cases. The Federal Bureau of Prisons is reporting 2,134 open inmate cases and 190 staff cases. To date, 79 federal prison inmates have died. One employee has also died.

LINK | FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS COVID-19 CASES

Terre Haute has not been immune to the virus. According to the BOP, five inmates have tested positive for the virus and one inmate has died. The first case was reported May 17th and the first death was reported just a week later.

LINK | INMATE DEATH AT USP TERRE HAUTE

"It’s not fancy or anything. It’s prison. I get that, you know, but when you have a highly contagious virus floating around, that’s a disaster.” – Federal prison inmate

Prison facilities in Terre Haute operate like a city within a city. Perhaps best known for federal death row, there is more than a death chamber located off Prairieton Road. The Terre Haute Correctional Complex, or FCC Terre Haute, is a high-security facility. It houses more than 1,300 male inmates. Next door is the Federal Correctional Institution, or FCI Terre Haute. It’s a medium-security prison and houses more than 1,200 male inmates. FCI Terre Haute also includes a minimum security satellite camp.

LINK | TERRE HAUTE'S FEDERAL PRISON SET TO BECOME INTAKE CENTER FOR THE REGION, BRINGING IN OVER 100 INMATES

Several federal prison inmates serving time in Terre Haute contacted News 10 with their concerns. One man, recently released to home confinement, agreed to speak with us on the condition of anonymity. We are calling him Mike for the purposes of this story. We confirmed Mike is an inmate through the BOP and Department of Justice. Mike had been serving time in the minimum security camp with other non-violent, white-collar criminals.

Mike says, “They weren’t evil people… they just did things that were improper.”

The Terre Haute prison facility is a care level three. That means many of the inmates suffer from serious, chronic conditions. Inside the prison camp, Mike says social distancing is not possible. Inmates are close enough to reach out and touch on a regular basis.

"It puts me right up in the top percentage of people that die from COVID-19."

LINK | MEMORANDUM FOR DIRECTOR OF BUREAU OF PRISONS

Inmates are still being moved in and out of the facility. Union leaders, representing the officers working inside the Terre Haute facilities, raised concerns about that fact back in March. At that time, they also said there were only four COVID-19 test kits for nearly 3,000 inmates.

During our March 2020 interview AFGE Local 720 President Kenny Swick said, "It's very confined spaces, very confined areas and when we get sickness that comes in, it goes through this place like wildfire."

LINK | UNION REPS RAISE CONCERNS ABOUT SAFETY INSIDE FEDERAL PRISON AMID OUTBREAK

We contacted the BOP several times to learn more about prison conditions. The bureau response has been prisons are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. As for testing, the BOP says some prisons may be "inclined to forgo routine testing in order to manage limited testing resources."

Mike says, "If you don't test, you don't know. You're going to be the Typhoid Mary walking around, spreading the germs to everyone."

Mike says testing is just part of the problem. He says regular cleaning and disinfecting is the other half. Even though the BOP says it is following CDC guidelines, Mike says that translates to only two bleach disinfecting wipes a week.

"It's just a joke. It's just a way to say yeah, we've provided the inmates with sanitation wipes."

Other inmates are expressing the same concerns about the lack of testing and resources. In a letter to News 10, an inmate still serving time inside the prison describes a lack of access to hand sanitizer, staff not wearing masks or gloves, and people in close proximity during inmate counts.

Mike says, "A lot of it's top-down. You know, if the top is not serious about actually preventing the spread of this, it's just not going to happen on the inmate and correctional officer level down where the rubber meets the road."

Also in the letter, the inmate says others with COVID-19 symptoms cannot get tested. He ends his letter saying "I was sentenced to prison for committing a crime... But I was not given a death sentence."

As for Mike, he's happy to be home but is worried about the men, just like him, still waiting in prison.

"Those people are going to have an extremely hard time surviving if the virus gets in."

Inmates and their families are calling on BOP, DOJ, and other leaders to make sure non-violent inmates are allowed to serve out their sentences on home confinement as outlined by Attorney General William Barr's order he issued in March.

We asked Senator Mike Braun about the concerns regarding safety and inmate efforts to be released to home confinement.

Senator Braun says, “My office has been made aware of this situation and we are working with the proper federal agencies on a solution that keeps our correctional workers and inmates safe.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Inmates describe life in federal prison in the age of coronavirus

Image

Terre Haute businesses react to Stage 4 of Governor's Reopening Plan

Image

Local church gives out treats as part of its Virtual Strawberry Fest

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Local hospital expands women's health services

Image

Local trauma director says ATV accidents are on the rise

Image

Site work set to start on new Terre Haute VA Clinic next month

Image

What's the status of this fall's Covered Bridge Festival?

Image

Neighbors react to early morning triple shooting

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 129837

Reported Deaths: 6095
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook835854053
Lake8886362
DuPage8255418
Kane6948218
Will6011295
Winnebago262774
McHenry177684
St. Clair1354105
Kankakee104756
Kendall86319
Rock Island71926
Champaign7008
Madison66065
Boone51118
DeKalb46013
Sangamon36731
Peoria34216
Jackson30711
Randolph2766
McLean23113
Ogle2244
Stephenson2225
Macon20421
Clinton19717
LaSalle17216
Union17215
Whiteside15713
Coles14217
Iroquois1365
Warren1270
Grundy1252
Out of IL1151
Knox1060
Monroe10512
Jefferson10116
McDonough9315
Lee891
Tazewell826
Williamson813
Cass740
Henry710
Pulaski590
Morgan561
Marion550
Unassigned530
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams451
Vermilion441
Perry430
Montgomery411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess331
Douglas300
Jersey271
Bureau221
Fayette223
Ford221
Menard220
Woodford222
Carroll192
Washington190
Hancock181
Mason180
Mercer180
Alexander160
Shelby161
Moultrie140
Johnson130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Clark120
Franklin120
Fulton120
Wabash120
Crawford110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Effingham81
Henderson80
Greene70
Massac70
Saline70
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 38337

Reported Deaths: 2355
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10464634
Lake4033219
Allen201477
Elkhart183229
Cass15929
St. Joseph145344
Hamilton124295
Hendricks123483
Johnson1155114
Madison60661
Porter57633
Clark54942
Bartholomew54040
Tippecanoe4665
LaPorte46324
Howard45142
Jackson4072
Shelby40322
Delaware39943
Hancock36728
Boone33936
Floyd32942
Vanderburgh3134
Noble31025
Morgan29428
Montgomery25919
Kosciusko2522
Clinton2491
Marshall2472
Grant24523
White2429
Decatur23532
Dubois2314
Harrison19822
Vigo1978
Henry19213
LaGrange1882
Monroe18117
Greene17728
Dearborn17522
Lawrence17224
Warrick17029
Miami1521
Putnam1488
Jennings1354
Scott1323
Orange13223
Franklin1198
Daviess11316
Ripley1096
Steuben982
Carroll962
Wayne916
Wabash872
DeKalb841
Jasper821
Newton8210
Fayette807
Jay590
Whitley583
Randolph573
Washington561
Clay563
Pulaski521
Fulton511
Jefferson511
Rush503
Huntington492
Perry481
Starke473
Wells450
Sullivan391
Owen371
Brown351
Knox330
Benton330
Blackford292
Crawford270
Tipton271
Fountain242
Adams241
Spencer221
Switzerland210
Gibson212
Parke190
Posey170
Martin150
Ohio130
Warren131
Union120
Vermillion100
Pike60
Unassigned0182