Inmates at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility learn job skills to help after they get out of prison

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Inmates at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility are learning skills for employment after their release.

It's through the National Center for Construction Education and Research Program. Students are required to pass a core curriculum.

It includes ten hours of occupational safety and health administration. It also includes learning up to 87 different crafts.

This work is the equivalence of a four-year apprenticeship.

Since 2017, 115 students have completed the program at the facility.