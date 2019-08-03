Inmates at local correctional facility work to bag trash along highways

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have noticed bags of trash along several roadways in Parke County recently.

That's because inmates at the Rockville Correctional Facility have been hard at work to clean up the area.

They've been working for months.

The project started in early April and wrapped up at the end of July.

Inmates worked nearly 400 hours along State Highway 36, 47, 59, and 236.

They also worked to clean portions of U.S. 41.