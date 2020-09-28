Inmates at a Wabash Valley prison take part in a simulation to get them ready for life outside of prison

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Correctional Facility is helping prepare inmates for life outside of prison.

The prison held re-entry simulations. They are meant to give inmates an idea of the challenges they may face after they are released.

This includes things like how to get an ID card, finding a place to live, and getting a job.

The inmates navigated the tasks by visiting a series of stations.

The goal of the simulation is to reinforce the importance of proper planning.

This will help ensure their transition back to society would be as successful as possible.

The Deputy Warden of Re-entry told us there is positive feedback each time they hold these simulations.