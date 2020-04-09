Inmate serving time for child porn distribution in Terre Haute's federal prison found dead

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate at Terre Haute's federal prison has been found dead.

According to officials, 35-year-old Arthur Wheeler was found unresponsive on Thursday morning by prison staff.

The staff reportedly began life-saving measures, but Wheeler was ultimately pronounced dead.

No employees or other inmates were hurt. His cause of death was not immediately clear.

The FBI was notified of the death.

Wheeler was in the prison serving a 240-month sentence for distribution of child pornography and impersonating an officer and employee of the United States.