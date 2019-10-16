'He needs to come back and face what he's accused of,' Inmate is still missing after he was accidentally released

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The search continues for a missing inmate who was accidentally released in September.

Court documents show that Gregg Shepherd was released without a court order and did not post bail.

News 10 spoke with the Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse. He tells us that right now no matter how long he's been missing it's all about actively looking for this inmate.

"We believe he is not in the area now. We've talked to other agencies and had them look for him and still have not found him," said Plasse. "The sooner he comes back, the sooner he can face the charges he's accused of and get on with his life because right now none of this time is going to help him it's just prolonging his case until he would come back."

Shepherd faces charges of criminal confinement, battery, and theft. Court documents say these charges come from a domestic situation.

Police do not believe he is a danger to society.

Plasse tells us that Shepherd will not face extra charges due to the release because it was technically legal.

On the other hand, if someone knows his whereabouts and is hiding it from the police, you could be held responsible.

"If you're assisting him you know financially, giving him a place to stay, you could be charged with assisting a fugitive so please don't do that, " said Plasse. "He needs to come back and face what he's accused of. If you do know where he is or have an idea of where he may be please let us know and we will check it out.

The department has also changed its release protocol in order to avoid issues like this in the future. The changes include an extra set of eyes approving release forms, checking jail tracker frequently, and adding more steps to the release forms.

"We want to get him back here as soon as we can," Plasse explained.