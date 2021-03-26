Inmate inside Terre Haute's federal prison found unresponsive, pronounced dead

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Prison officials at Terre Haute's federal prison say an inmate has died.

Daniel Pye, 39, was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary Terre Haute.

Staff at the prison reportedly tried to perform life-saving measures. Pye was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say no staff or other inmates were injured.

Pye was serving time in the prison "traveling in foreign commerce with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under the age of 18."

A cause of death was not immediately available.