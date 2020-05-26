Terre Haute federal prison inmate that died following cardiac arrest tested positive for COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have identified the man who died with COVID-19 in Terre Haute's federal prison.

A representative from the Federal Bureau of Prisons identified that man as 56-year-old Gregory Phinton Glenn.

On Sunday, Glenn reported he had shortness of breath and chest pains to prison staff.

Glenn was taken to a Terre Haute hospital, where officials say he died following cardiac arrest.

Glenn tested positive for COVID-19 before he left the prison to go to the hospital.

Glenn was sentenced out of Iowa for a supervised release violation. He was originally convicted for possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.