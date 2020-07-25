Inmate escapes from Clark County Jail

CLARK COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - We have new we have new details on developing news involving an inmate escaping custody.

The Clark County, Illinois Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate.

Deputies say around 2 pm Illinois time a man escaped during routine outdoor inmate movement.

The facility went on lockdown and state and area law enforcement began a search.

They also put law enforcement in several key areas where the public congregate like the Marshall pool.

They are looking for Daniel Carlisle, he was last seen near 2nd and Ash in Marshall and was heading north to northeast.

He has tattoos on his chest, back and right arm, at the time he was not wearing a shirt.

If you see this person, call 9-1-1.

Carlisle was originally facing charges of domestic violence and vehicle theft.