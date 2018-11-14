Inmate death at Terre Haute Federal Prison investigated a homicide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to a press release sent to News 10, 68-year-old Robert Neal was found dead in his cell on Saturday.

Officials say no staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger.

Neal was serving a 327-month sentence for wire fraud and aiding and abetting.

He has been in custody at the medium security facility since December of 2010.