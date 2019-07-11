Clear

Inmate captured following escape from Indiana State Prison

State correction officials say an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the grounds of the Indiana State Prison has been captured.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — State correction officials say an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the grounds of the Indiana State Prison has been captured.

The Indiana Department of Correction says 39-year-old Travis Hornett was apprehended without incident shortly after midnight Thursday by DOC staff and state and local police in a vacant home in Beverly Shores, Indiana.

That community along Lake Michigan is adjacent to Michigan City, where Hornett escaped Wednesday afternoon while on a work detail on the prison’s grounds about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Chicago.

The DOC says the Waterloo, Indiana, man had forced his way into the vacant home and surrendered without resistance.

The state agency says Hornett, who was serving a sentence on a burglary conviction, is now expected to face felony charges of escape and residential entry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 88°
Sunny and nice finish to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

One man's unique love for the Vigo County fairgrounds

Image

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle NW breeze. High: 85°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Local humane shelter receives a grant to help spay and neuter pets

Image

New group hopes to improve the area around Terre Haute's airport

Image

"It's a crisis right now..." a new bill is trying to help homeless veterans across the country

Image

Lightning strike leads to Lyford house fire

Image

Driver involved fatal Edgar County truck crash facing several charges, police identify victim

Image

The Peach Truck set to make a stop in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way