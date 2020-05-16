Inmate at USP Terre Haute tests positive for COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned an inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute has tested positive for COVID-19.

We have confirmed this information with Vic Rubinacci. He's the AFGE Local 720 First Vice President representing officers working at the Terre Haute facility.

Rubinacci said he was notified Saturday morning that an inmate tested positive. He said two staff members who had contact with the inmate are now being tested.

We have reached out to the prison for more information, but have not yet heard back.