TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - An inmate at the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary has died from Covid-19.

65 year old Byron Dale Bird died on Sunday in the Intensive Care Unit of a local hospital.

The Bureau of Prisons admitted Bird on August 28th.

He remained hospitalized until his death.

Bird was serving an 888 month prison sentence for multiple sex crimes against children and witness tampering.

He had been incarcerated in Terre Haute since July of 2019.