PIMENTO, Ind. (WTHI) - Several people are injured after a crash in southern Vigo County.

It happened around 9:30 Wednesday night.

Police and emergency crews responded to U.S. 41 and East Weeks Drive near Pimento.

Police confirm a piece of farm equipment and a small vehicle collided.

At least one man was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Police have not said how the crash happened.