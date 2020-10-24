Initiative to keep drugs off the street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fewer drugs will end up in the wrong hands thanks to a national initiative.

Saturday was Drug takeback day.

Organizations hosted collections across the country and right here in the valley.

Terre Haute regional hospital hosted Crush the Crisis.

With the help of local law enforcement, anyone could drop off unused and unwanted prescription pills and expired medications.

Those pills will now go to Indianapolis where they will be properly destroyed.

The goal is to curb the nation's opioid crisis.

Volunteers also collected donations for Crime stoppers a non-profit group dedicated to bringing criminals to justice.

If you missed this drug takeback day, you can contact your local law enforcement office for local collection sites.

