Informal hearings on property tax assessments to start next week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Assessor will start informal hearings on property tax assessment appeals next week.
News 10 spoke with Debbie Lewis.
She told us they've processed 150 appeals.
There are no hard numbers in from Harrison Township yet.
You can help make the hearing process move faster by bringing in 'evidence of value.'
Formal hearings start after the November 6th elections.
