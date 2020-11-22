Infants and children should not wear winter jackets in a car seat.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Earlier this week, Storm Team's David Siple talked about how November is Child Safety Awareness Month. One of the topics that were discussed with a car seat expert was winter safety.

Many parents tend to place their children in a car seat with a big winter jacket especially as we begin to enter the colder months of the year. Accidents occur where the child becomes ejected from the car seat because the winter jacket caused the harness straps to be too loose.

When you place the child in a car seat with a winter jacket, the harness straps seem tight and secure. But when the jacket was taken off, you can see the straps were very loose. The extra padding can still cause the child to come out of the straps.

Jen Saxton, a car seat expert with Tot Squad, says there is another way to use that jacket on a cold day.

"If it's really cold outside, we really recommend using your jacket almost like a blanket. Where you put your arms through and put the jacket over you like a blanket instead of wearing it behind you underneath the harness seat."

Saxton says that a harness is too loose if you child can wiggle out of it.