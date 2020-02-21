Infant sleepers recalled due to suffocation risk

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A company has a recall out for a baby product over a suffocation risk.

Kolcraft has incline accessories with its two in one bassinets. Those accessories are being recalled.

The recall happened because fatalities were reported with other inclined sleep products.

The infants died after rolling from their back to their side or stomach.

If you have one, you should return it for a refund. Learn more here.