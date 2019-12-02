Infant dead after Frankfort, Indiana house fire

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) - An eight-month-old boy died in a Monday morning house fire in Frankfort, Indiana according to Fire Chief John Kirby.

Firefighters were called to the home about 10:10 a.m. Monday morning in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street. Kirby said a father and three other kids were able to get out of the home. The infant was in his crib on the first floor, and Chief Kirby crews were unable to rescue him.

Kirby said it started at the front of the house and a large percentage of the home is destroyed.

Several off duty firefighters have been called in to help with the fire. The cause is under investigation.

This is the second deadly house fire the department has had in the past two years. This is the first fire the department has handled that involved an infant.

Frankfort’s Faith Family Church is assisting the family with temporary housing. Anyone who wishes to help the family can contact the church at (765) 659-3011.