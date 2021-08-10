Infant, adult killed in crash as driver flees Indiana deputies

BROOKSTON, Ind. (AP) — An adult and an infant were killed when the car they were in crashed as the driver fled sheriff’s deputies in western Indiana.

Three adults, a juvenile, a toddler, and the infant were in a BMW which was speeding when it left a roadway then struck a tree and stopped against a vacant house in Brookston about 11 p.m. Sunday, state police said Monday in a release.

The BMW was being pursued by White County sheriff’s deputies.

The 23-year-old driver from Springfield, Illinois, was arrested. He faces neglect of a dependent resulting in death, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and resisting law enforcement charges.

The other passengers were hurt in the crash and taken to hospitals.

Brookston is about 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis.