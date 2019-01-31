Infant Ibuprofen recall expanded for dosage concerns

A recall on CVS and Equate-brand infant Ibuprofen was expanded Wednesday.

The recall was voluntary, and involved infant ibuprofen oral suspension drops. The concern is that the concentration of Ibuprofen in some of the production lots is too high – as much as ten percent above the specified limit.

The impacted brands include CVS Health and Equate, which is sold at Walmart.

The product is used as a pain reliever/fever reducer and is packaged in ½ oz. and 1 oz. bottles.

To check if your child's medicine is included in the recall, click here.